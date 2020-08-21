“Service To America Awards” premiere this Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every day, broadcasters reinforce their commitment to serving local communities by providing news and vital information to keep viewers informed, inspired and safe.

That’s why we will be airing the “Service To America Awards” right here on 16 News Now this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Our own Tricia Sloma is a finalist for her series “Never Again: Preventing Bus Stop Tragedies”.

The awards kick off this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.