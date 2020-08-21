Roger Penske to Indianapolis 500 fans: ‘I wanted you here’

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske sent an open letter to Indianapolis 500 fans expressing his remorse for not opening the gates for Sunday’s race.

It will mark the first time in 104 runnings of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” that it will be run in front of empty grandstands.

In the letter, Penske noted his long-term commitment to Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He says prohibiting spectators during the pandemic protects both fans and the future of the Indy 500.

The race was only canceled during World War I and World War II.

