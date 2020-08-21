Advertisement

Robinson scores 24 points, Heat beat Pacers for 2-0 lead

Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 22 points after being questionable with an injured left eye
By Associated Press
Aug. 20, 2020
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - Duncan Robinson hit his first six shots, all from 3-point range, and finished with 24 points as the Miami Heat beat the Indiana Pacers 109-100 for a 2-0 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series. Robinson opened the game making the Heat’s first three buckets with a trio of 3s. He didn’t miss until midway through the third quarter, and Robinson tied the Heat record for most 3s made in a playoff game with seven. He finished 7-of-8 shooting, all beyond the arc. The Heat led by as much as 16. Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 22 points after being questionable with an injured left eye.

