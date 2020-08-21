Penske to give command to start engines for Indy 500

(AP) - INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Roger Penske will give the command to start the engines for the Indianapolis 500.

Penske will take over a role held by the late Tony Hulman or the Hulman-George family for decades.

Penske in January became the fourth owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The track on Friday confirmed to The Associated Press that it will be Penske giving the command.

Speedway officials also confirmed the Andretti family will be honored before Marco Andretti leads the field to green.

Mario Andretti drives the IndyCar two-seater for the series before events and will be joined by son, Michael, for the ride.

