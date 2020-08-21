Advertisement

Medical Moment: Pregnant women and COVID

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What happens when a pregnant woman is diagnosed with COVID-19?

A new tool developed by these researchers is a game changer when it comes to medically treating pregnant women.

As the race continues to find a universal effective treatment for COVID-19, one group of critical patients is left out of clinical trials.

Pregnant women are five times more likely to be hospitalized if they contract COVID-19.

At some hospitals, the drug remdesivir has been used to treat pregnant patients with COVID.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local co-op plans to build 24 new homes in South Bend

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Short
A $7.2 million project is in the beginning stages on the southeast and northwest sides of South Bend.

News

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture holds town hall in Milford

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture held a town hall in Milford.

News

Parent's Playbook - eLearning and Internet issues

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Parent's Playbook - eLearning and Internet issues

News

Warsaw Military Veterans Stand Down takes place as drive-thru

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Carly Miller
A Veterans Stand Down took place in the form of a drive-thru on Friday in Warsaw.

Latest News

News

Indiana Secretary of Commerce visits South Bend, Mishawaka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana Secretary of Commerce, Jim Schellinger, visitsed regional cities projects in Mishawaka and South Bend today.

Coronavirus

Ask Dr. Bob: Face Shields, do they really work?

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Moss
Face Shields...do they really work?

AP

Penske to give command to start engines for Indy 500

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Penske will take over a role held by the late Tony Hulman or the Hulman-George family for decades.

AP

Harris’ dual identities challenge America’s race labels

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
While her Indian and Jamaican heritage represents several slices of the minority experience in America, many have puzzled over how to define her.

News

Fridays by the Fountain brings electric soul to South Bend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
It was a beautiful day to jam out for Fridays by the Fountain.

News

Man steals, crashes truck into tree

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man is in jail tonight after stealing a truck and leading police on a chase.