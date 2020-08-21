Man steals, crashes truck into tree
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is in jail tonight after stealing a truck and leading police on a chase.
That's according to police.
Officers found a stolen pickup out of Bremen at a gas station near the intersection of Kern Road and US 931 in South Bend last night around 7.
As police moved in, they say the driver, 29-year-old Jared Hilty of Goshen, drove off.
Hilty went south on 931 and eventually drove off the road into a soybean field.
He ended up crashing into a tree, causing the truck to catch on fire.
He then ran off but was eventually taken into custody.
