Man steals, crashes truck into tree

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man is in jail tonight after stealing a truck and leading police on a chase.

That's according to police.

Officers found a stolen pickup out of Bremen at a gas station near the intersection of Kern Road and US 931 in South Bend last night around 7.

As police moved in, they say the driver, 29-year-old Jared Hilty of Goshen, drove off.

Hilty went south on 931 and eventually drove off the road into a soybean field.

He ended up crashing into a tree, causing the truck to catch on fire.

He then ran off but was eventually taken into custody.

