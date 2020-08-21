Major warming trend into the final week of August

TODAY:

A mild start. Temperatures rise from the 60s well into the upper 80s this afternoon. A hot day, but not too humid. Dry conditions with clear skies. Excellent conditions at local beaches with waves less than 1 foot.

TONIGHT:

Lows in the low 60s. A comfortable evening with clear skies and dry weather. Calm winds.

TOMORROW:

Highs reach nearly 90! Another summer-like day with dry conditions. Rising levels of humidity.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.