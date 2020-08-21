Advertisement

Local co-op plans to build 24 new homes in South Bend

A $7.2 million project is in the beginning stages on the southeast and northwest sides of South Bend.
By Joshua Short
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A $7.2 million project is in the beginning stages on the southeast and northwest sides of South Bend. And it involves providing new homes to lower income families.

16 News Now’s Joshua Short has new details on this project a recent request for a tax abatement for this project.

Monday night the South Bend Common Council will be asked to approve a tax abatement request for this project, and according to city records, it’ll be for 24 currently empty lots.

This is led by the co-op South Bend Mutual Homes. They are hoping by January of 2021, they can start to break new ground, but they need big funds from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, which only funds 25% of project applications submitted.

It was successful about five years ago, now they’re hoping lightning strikes twice.

These homes aren’t just for anyone, you have to be a member of the co-op. Right now there’s 80 people on the waiting list for a new home.

To hear from a representative of Neighborhood Development Associates about the project, watch the video below:

