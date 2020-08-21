Indiana Secretary of Commerce visits South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Secretary of Commerce, Jim Schellinger, visitsed regional cities projects in Mishawaka and South Bend today.

Schellinger visited the Bier Garten and the Mills Projects in downtown Mishawaka, before heading to Howard Park in South Bend.

This afternoon he also visited the commerce center project that remains under construction on LaSalle Street.

The projects are part of the Regional Cities Initiative, which help to improve the quality of life and spur population growth in North Central Indiana.

“But then also to get the honor and pleasure of looking in on some of the Regional Cities projects like Howard Park, to just see how things are going. They are just amazing. The Regional Cities initiative aimed at creating of life for people that want to stay here...it was a genius idea. It developed about 4 years ago and the way it’s come to...has been great,” said Schellinger.

All four projects received regional cities funding.

South Bend leaders like Aaron Perri, Mayor James Mueller, and Dave Matthews joined Schellinger this afternoon.

