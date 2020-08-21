Giolito fans 13, White Sox tame Tigers 9-0 to complete sweep

CHICAGO (AP) - Lucas Giolito matched his career high of 13 strikeouts in seven dominant innings, hot-hitting Tim Anderson stroked his fourth home run of the series, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 9-0 to complete their first four-game sweep of the Tigers in 15 years. Giolito (2-2) allowed three hits and one walk to earn his fifth victory in seven career decisions against Detroit. Anderson hit a solo homer off reliever Tyler Alexander to extend the lead to 5-0 in the fourth. Loser Spencer Turnbull (2-2) walked three batters in a torturous 37-pitch first inning as the Tigers lost their ninth straight.

