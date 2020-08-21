Fridays by the Fountain brings electric soul to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a beautiful day to jam out for Fridays by the Fountain.

The free summertime concert series takes place every Friday at lunch time and food trucks are set up near the stage for the concertgoers.

Crowds got to listen to the melodies of an electric soul band that got the people up and dancing.

“Those people are still coming out, we have people I see every week out here. They come out, they dance, they have lunch, they have a great time,” said Jane Moore, Director of Booking and Event Services at the Morris Preforming Art Center.

And don't worry, there is still time to dance and have a great time as Fridays by the Fountain continues until the beginning of October.

For the full schedule, click here.

