Advertisement

Fleet Feet to host Racing For Steve-O Give Back Day

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Fleet Feet in Mishawaka will host a give back day on Saturday, August 22nd.

Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Racing For Steve-O Foundation.

The foundation was created in honor of Steve-O, a world champion athlete from Michiana who passed away from cancer in 2014.

Today, his foundation helps Michiana children of all abilities have opportunities to be involved in sports, camps, and recreational activities.

But Racing For Steve-O Foundation’s biggest fundraiser had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic.

“This year, more than any year, our needs are greater because the charities that we support are also hurting,” said Sarah Cira, executive director. “So with us losing funding, and them losing funding, we’re having a hard time.”

The Give Back Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fleet Feet on Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information on the Racing For Steve-O Foundation, click here.

Latest News

News

Major warming trend into the final week of August

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Heat index rises into the middle 90s next week!

News

Driver killed in collision with semi-tractor-trailer in LaPorte County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A semi-tractor-trailer and an SUV collided at CR 400 South and CR 150 West in LaPorte County on Thursday morning.

News

Crews respond to barn fire in St. Joseph County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Barn fire at the 12000 block of Riley Road in St. Joseph County, causing the road to be blocked off.

News

Baby ejected from bicycle in Elkhart County crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A bicycle was rear-ended by a car on County Road 13 north of County Road 142 on Thursday, causing an infant to be ejected from the bicycle.

Latest News

News

Summer Concert Series brings music, dancing to Mishawaka

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The band Zero took the stage tonight.

AP

Roger Penske to Indianapolis 500 fans: ‘I wanted you here’

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Roger Penske sent an open letter to Indianapolis 500 fans expressing his remorse for not opening the gates for Sunday’s race.

AP

Young children pose a dilemma for airlines with mask rules

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Airlines are requiring passengers to wear masks, but recent incidents involving young children have put the carriers on the spot for how they enforce rules on face coverings.

AP

2 reported injured in explosion at Purdue University

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people have been injured in an explosion inside Purdue University’s Wetherill Hall of Chemistry.

AP

Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will seek to reinstate the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber

News

House built in 1900s moved on wheels in South Bend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
An historically relevant home is moved on wheels to make room for a new housing development near Eddy Street.