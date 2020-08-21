Fleet Feet to host Racing For Steve-O Give Back Day

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Fleet Feet in Mishawaka will host a give back day on Saturday, August 22nd.

Ten percent of the proceeds will go to the Racing For Steve-O Foundation.

The foundation was created in honor of Steve-O, a world champion athlete from Michiana who passed away from cancer in 2014.

Today, his foundation helps Michiana children of all abilities have opportunities to be involved in sports, camps, and recreational activities.

But Racing For Steve-O Foundation’s biggest fundraiser had to be canceled this year because of the pandemic.

“This year, more than any year, our needs are greater because the charities that we support are also hurting,” said Sarah Cira, executive director. “So with us losing funding, and them losing funding, we’re having a hard time.”

The Give Back Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Fleet Feet on Grape Road in Mishawaka.

