Driver killed in collision with semi-tractor-trailer in LaPorte County

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was killed in a LaPorte County crash on Thursday morning.

A semi-tractor-trailer and an SUV collided at CR 400 South and CR 150 West. Police say the driver of the SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of the semi-tractor before the crash.

David Voltz, 58, was the driver of the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 62-year-old driver of the semi-tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for treatment of an upper body injury.

Toxicology tests are pending, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

