Driver killed in collision with semi-tractor-trailer in LaPorte County
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was killed in a LaPorte County crash on Thursday morning.
A semi-tractor-trailer and an SUV collided at CR 400 South and CR 150 West. Police say the driver of the SUV failed to stop at a stop sign and entered the path of the semi-tractor before the crash.
David Voltz, 58, was the driver of the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 62-year-old driver of the semi-tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital for treatment of an upper body injury.
Toxicology tests are pending, but alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
