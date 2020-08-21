Bulls get No. 4 overall pick, Pistons fall to No. 7 in NBA Draft Lottery

The NBA draft lottery was delayed three months. The Minnesota Timberwolves are certainly feeling like the wait was worthwhile. The Timberwolves won the lottery on Thursday night, giving them the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft. The lottery was conducted virtually because of the pandemic, with NBA officials conducting the actual draw in Secaucus, New Jersey. Golden State holds the No. 2 pick, Charlotte got the No. 3 pick and Chicago will pick fourth. The Hornets and Bulls both bucked the odds to move into the upper echelon. The Pistons fell to the No. 7 overall pick. Detroit has been in the lottery 14 times, and have failed to move up once.

