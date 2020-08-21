Baby ejected from bicycle in Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 10-month-old is in the hospital after a crash in Elkhart County.

A bicycle was rear-ended by a car on County Road 13 north of County Road 142 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The collision caused a baby to be ejected from the bicycle. The infant was conscious and breathing, but was airlifted to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne for evaluation.

Both the bicyclist and the driver of the car did not report injuries.

