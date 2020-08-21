Ask Dr. Bob: Face Shields, do they really work?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re heard the importance of wearing a mask in public right now, but what about face shields?

Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic explains why local doctors are wearing them.

Dr. Bob: Yes, there is some thought that they can help protect people who are wearing them from contracting the virus, which could land in your eye and then get into your body that way.

One thing that I wanted to mention as a PSA for people coming into health care settings, is that most of the health care systems in our community, including the South Bend Clinic, are mandating that their providers and staff wear face shields. This is largely to protect us from patients who may come into clinic and be asymptomatic.

If you go to your doctor and then all of a sudden your doctor is wearing a face shield, this is the reason why. It adds another level of barrier between us and the patient. It's not something we love to do, but it's part of protecting us because unfortunately we do get exposed, not frequently but sometimes.

And if you have a coronavirus question for Dr. Bob, you can send us an email or Facebook message.

