Warsaw Community Schools sees positive coronavirus case

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - One student at Warsaw Community High School/Warsaw Area Career Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Warsaw Community Schools were notified of the case on Wednesday.

The Kosciusko County Health Department has been in contact with families of students who were in close contact with the positive case.

Warsaw Community Schools will continue to work with KCHD to determine what actions and notifications are necessary.

