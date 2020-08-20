Advertisement

Typical August weather conditions as we finish out the workweek

Typical August weather pattern.
Typical August weather pattern.(WNDU)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TODAY:A cool start with highs reaching the middle 80s this afternoon! A warmer day, overall, with low levels of humidity and rain-free conditions. Plenty of sunshine.

LOW Swim risk at Berrien and LaPorte County beaches. Excellent weather in the water with waves less than 1 foot.

TONIGHT:

Another cool evening with lows in the middle 50s. Clear skies, calm winds.

TOMORROW:

Very summer-like! Highs in the mid to upper 80s. We continue to climb with higher temperatures into the weekend. Bright and sunny with no trace of rainfall.

