Travel reminders as school year kicks off

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School is back in session for most of Michiana.

And while many districts are starting off the semester with eLearning, it’s important to be cautious on the road.

Mishawaka Police Lt. Tim Williams reminds drivers to be on the look-out for school buses and to always stop when the lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

It’s also important to drive slowly through school zones during school hours and when the lights are flashing.