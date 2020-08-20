Advertisement

Travel reminders as school year kicks off

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - School is back in session for most of Michiana.

And while many districts are starting off the semester with eLearning, it’s important to be cautious on the road.

Mishawaka Police Lt. Tim Williams reminds drivers to be on the look-out for school buses and to always stop when the lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended.

It’s also important to drive slowly through school zones during school hours and when the lights are flashing.

Latest News

Michigan

Whitmer: $600M Flint water deal a step toward making amends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Flesher and David Eggert
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends.

News

Typical August weather conditions as we finish out the workweek

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Pleasant, warm, dry.

Breaking News

Man taken to hospital after overnight shooting

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man was taken to a hospital after an overnight shooting.

News

South Bend homeless now put in motels, thanks to anonymous donor

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
South Bend homeless now put in motels, thanks to anonymous donor

Latest News

News

Impact of Notre Dame COVID-19 cases on essential workers, adjacent campuses

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The University of Notre Dame announced 75 new cases on Wednesday.

Michigan

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.

News

Lawmakers working with RV manufacturers

Updated: 17 hours ago
Lawmakers working with RV manufacturers

News

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

Updated: 17 hours ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.

Indiana

Indiana schools receive $61 million from CARES Act

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today announced that $61 million dollars from the CARES ACT would be going directly to schools from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

News

90-year-old killed in Cass County crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Cass County Dispatch received a call that two vehicles had collided on the bridge of US-12 and M-16.