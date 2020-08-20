The warmth and humidity return as the weekend begins

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Another dry day across Michiana is in the books and another clear night is on tap. Across Michiana we will drop into the upper 50s by Friday morning. Sunshine will wake you up in the as it will be a great end to the work week. A touch more humidity for Friday with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s.

The warmth and the humidity will increase as we head into the weekend. We near the 90 degree mark for Saturday and feel more humid. The chance for rain will come into play over the weekend although it looks like our chance is for just a few isolated showers or thunderstorms Sunday evening into Monday. Beyond the weekend the summer warmth will stay with us as highs for next week are likely to be in the upper 80s through the end of next week. A few more chances for some isolated showers are also possible next week as heat and humidity will all be present.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfortable. A more mild evening than the last two. Low of 57.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with a touch more humidity. Warming Up and nearing the upper 80s. High 87.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A mild and muggy night but still only a few clouds hanging around. Low of 61.

SATURDAY: A warm and humid day. We near 90 degrees and the heat index moves into the lower 90s. High of 89.

Daily Climate Report:

Thursday’s High: 85

Thursday’s Low: 56

Precipitation: 0.00″

