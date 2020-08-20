Teen dead after crash near Syracuse

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager is dead after crashing into a tree near Syracuse, Indiana.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Anthony Reyes, 17, was driving a GMC Sierra east on South County Line Road, east of CR 17.

The vehicle went left of center and off the north side of the road before striking a tree.

Reyes suffered fatal injuries.

The vehicle also had another teenager inside, who had cuts on his hand and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

