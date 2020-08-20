Advertisement

Teen dead after crash near Syracuse

Two people are dead after a car crash near the Barnwell/Bamberg County line.
Two people are dead after a car crash near the Barnwell/Bamberg County line.(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager is dead after crashing into a tree near Syracuse, Indiana.

The crash happened at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Anthony Reyes, 17, was driving a GMC Sierra east on South County Line Road, east of CR 17.

The vehicle went left of center and off the north side of the road before striking a tree.

Reyes suffered fatal injuries.

The vehicle also had another teenager inside, who had cuts on his hand and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will seek to reinstate the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber

News

House built in 1900s moved on wheels in South Bend

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
An historically relevant home is moved on wheels to make room for a new housing development near Eddy Street.

News

Movie theatres look to keep clear of COVID to reopen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Horner
Movie theatres around Michiana are looking to reopen and one in Mishawaka is planning to open its doors to patrons starting Friday.

News

South Bend officials release draft of new use of force policy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joshua Short
We’re learning more about the city’s plans to revise the police department’s use of force policy.

Latest News

Back To School

Niles Community School prepared to switch to district-wide remote learning if COVID-19 ramps up

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ibrahim Samra
Niles Community Schools says the district is prepared to switch to remote learning if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 when they begin in-person classes in two weeks.

News

South Bend receives Black Lives Matter grant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The grant will go to the South Bend Black Empowerment Fund and Black Lives Matter South Bend Chapter.

News

CARES Act funding to potentially help South Bend homeless

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
The St. Joseph County Auditor’s Office, the health department, and others want to possibly use a portion of the CARES Act grant to help the homeless.

News

Blood and platelet donations needed amid pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
The South Bend Medical Foundation is in need of blood and platelet donations.

News

Baugo Community Schools dealing with cyber attack

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Cyber attacks have been directed at the internet service provider for Baugo Community Schools.

Michigan

Michigan residents can request absentee ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Today marks 75 days to the Nov. 3 election, which mean voters in Michigan can now request an absentee ballot.