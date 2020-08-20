South Bend receives Black Lives Matter grant

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Black Lives Matter is granting $150,000 to local non-profits to address youth violence.

During yesterday's common council meeting, it was announced that the City of South Bend would cut significant funding for the Charles Black and Martin Luther King, Jr. recreational centers.

The grant will go to the South Bend Black Empowerment Fund and Black Lives Matter South Bend Chapter.

