South Bend officials release draft of new use of force policy

By Joshua Short
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about the city’s plans to revise the police department’s use of force policy.

Tonight Mayor James Mueller and SBPD Chief Scott Ruszkowski led a news conference about the changes and our Joshua Short was there for it as it was happening. He also spoke with Tyree Bonds, the brother of the man who was shot and killed by a former South Bend police officer in 2019.

Ruszkowski and Mueller spoke about this new draft of potential revisions to the current use of force policy within the department. This comes a little over a month after a consulting firm found the department should clarify that policy.

Here are the number of use of force complaints against the department since 2017.

57 in 2017, 72 in 2018, 57 in 2019 and 18 through April 2020.

Bonds tells Short he hopes this is a giant step in the right direction because so far, he’s not seen any improvements with policing in his city, especially following the shooting death of his brother, later determined to be justified.

Officials are asking the community be involved in how this new policy will look going forward and to comment on the 8-page draft, heavily scrutinized by Mayor Mueller and worked on intently, according to Chief Ruszkowski.

To find out how you can have your input heard, click here.

Short also spoke with the brother of Eric Logan about the draft of the new policy. Find out what he had to say below:

