Advertisement

South Bend homeless now put in motels, thanks to anonymous donor

By Monica Murphy
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

At last check, 32 homeless individuals who recently set up camp at the old BMV are now living in motels, after someone made an anonymous donation.

Five more people will be moved soon.

Last week 16 News Now reported that the owner of the property planned to evict these individuals because it is becoming too violent, and could be a liability for him.

The homelessness issue has been a problem for several months, but it has been ordinary people, like this private donor, residents, pastors, some South Bend Common Council members, and the Monroe Park Neighborhood Association who have stepped up to the plate.

“We had some resistance from people who were angry and don’t like change. For the most part, everyone was like, ‘let’s clean up our tent, let’s go.‘ They were grateful. So I just want to extend their gratitude to all of you who have fought for them,” said homeless advocate Araquel Bloss.

The owner of the property delayed the eviction process until COVID-19 test results came back.

“As of late this afternoon, there were only five back that were negative. The balance should come back either overnight or tomorrow,” said St. Joseph County Health Department Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox.

Leaders are now working to coordinate food deliveries, bus passes, and wraparound services.

“I do believe that as people see this is working, that more funding will come,” said Margaret Pfeil with the Monroe Park Neighborhood Association.

This donation will not last long, and leaders said they are still asking South Bend Mayor James Mueller to come up with some kind type of plan.

“I hope the mayor understands that when you don’t do what you need to do right from the onset, that this is what you have,” Bloss said.

Stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Impact of Notre Dame COVID-19 cases on essential workers, adjacent campuses

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The University of Notre Dame announced 75 new cases on Wednesday.

Michigan

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.

News

Lawmakers working with RV manufacturers

Updated: 5 hours ago
Lawmakers working with RV manufacturers

News

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

Updated: 5 hours ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana schools receive $61 million from CARES Act

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today announced that $61 million dollars from the CARES ACT would be going directly to schools from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

News

90-year-old killed in Cass County crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Stone
Just after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, Cass County Dispatch received a call that two vehicles had collided on the bridge of US-12 and M-16.

News

U.S. lawmakers visit East to West RV to encourage industry growth

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate
Executives from East to West RV signed President Trump's Pledge to America's Workers, committing themselves to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill their workers.

Indiana

Stop sign stolen in Kosciusko County, police on high alert

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Some people in Kosciusko County are pulling out all the stops to catch some stop sign thieves.

News

Indiana schools receive $61 million from CARES Act

Updated: 6 hours ago
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb today announced that $61 million dollars from the CARES ACT would be going directly to schools from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Wartime strategies being used at home

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Now, techniques used in warzones are being incorporated back here at home, and more lives are being saved.