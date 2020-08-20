Advertisement

Notre Dame reports 75 new cases of coronavirus

Notre Dame is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
Notre Dame is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.(ND.edu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There have been a total of 304 confirmed cases from 1,780 tests since August 3.

After the university reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, school leaders made the decision to go to remote learning for at least two weeks.

President Father John Jenkins announced the decision to students Tuesday evening.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

It’s updated every day at noon. It shows how many members of the campus community have been tested since August 3 and how many of those are positive cases.

The dashboard is sometimes adjusted as results are sorted out.

You can find Notre Dame’s COVID-19 dashboard online at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Indiana

Indiana reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, 955 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.6%.

News

Travel reminders as school year kicks off

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
While many districts are starting off the semester with eLearning, it's important to be cautious on the road.

Michigan

Whitmer: $600M Flint water deal a step toward making amends

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Flesher and David Eggert
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends.

News

Typical August weather conditions as we finish out the workweek

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Pleasant, warm, dry.

Latest News

Breaking News

Man taken to hospital after overnight shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man was taken to a hospital after an overnight shooting.

News

South Bend homeless now put in motels, thanks to anonymous donor

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
South Bend homeless now put in motels, thanks to anonymous donor

News

Impact of Notre Dame COVID-19 cases on essential workers, adjacent campuses

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The University of Notre Dame announced 75 new cases on Wednesday.

Michigan

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Megan Smedley
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.

News

Lawmakers working with RV manufacturers

Updated: 19 hours ago
Lawmakers working with RV manufacturers

News

Michigan receives $65 million dollars in school funding from CARES Act

Updated: 19 hours ago
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced $65 million dollars in funding from the CARES Act for schools in need.