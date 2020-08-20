Advertisement

Notre Dame cancels football practice on Wednesday, could possibly cancel Thursday’s practice

The football team says they made this decision in an abundance of caution
Notre Dame's football team practice on the field as the #NDtrail pilgrims make their way to the school.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:45 AM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Tuesday, Notre Dame announced all classes would be online for two weeks and that all Fighting Irish Athletics programs would still be able to practice.

However, on Wednesday, Notre Dame football announced they were canceling practice. The team also said Thursday’s practice could be canceled as well.

The football team says they made this decision in an abundance of caution. They have not received their latest COVID-19 tests and will not resume practice until they get those results back.

