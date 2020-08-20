Advertisement

Niles Community School prepared to switch to district-wide remote learning if COVID-19 ramps up

Niles Community Schools Superintendent Dan Applegate says staff is ready to switch to district-wide remote learning if needed.
Niles Community Schools Superintendent Dan Applegate says staff is ready to switch to district-wide remote learning if needed.
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - For some parents, sending their kids back to school is no-brainer, but for many others, it won’t be.

"It's the uncertainty that is driving everything right now. It's driving fear but it is also driving our planning."

Planning that includes two options for Niles Community Schools students: in-person instruction or online instruction.

In-person instruction is set to begin after two days of parent teacher conferences on September 2nd at half capacity, with plans to phase in all grade levels by September 8th.

Niles Community Schools first day of in-person instruction is set to begin September 2nd at half capacity.
Niles Community Schools first day of in-person instruction is set to begin September 2nd at half capacity.

“We are going to bring our students in stages. We are not going to bring all the students in. We are going to bring some students in. And what we are going to be able to do is monitor our protocols, our safety plans, is it working with half the students,” NCS Superintendent Dan Applegate says.

Students will be required to wear masks and physically distance, while also adhering to things like smaller class sizes, schedule changes and limited bus capacity.

Niles Community Schools students will be required to wear face masks and physically distance, while also adhering to smaller class sizes, schedule changes and limited bus capacity.
Niles Community Schools students will be required to wear face masks and physically distance, while also adhering to smaller class sizes, schedule changes and limited bus capacity.

Option two is online instruction, known as the Niles Virtual Viking Campus.

According to NCS Superintendent Dan Applegate, a start date has not been set for Niles Virtual Viking Campus online learning.
According to NCS Superintendent Dan Applegate, a start date has not been set for Niles Virtual Viking Campus online learning.

It includes: grades K-12, access to teachers and staff online, and requires parent assistance,

Choosing the online learning option carries a semester or year-long commitment, one that parents already have been required to make, with two weeks to change their minds. Applegate says any changes after that would be encouraged after each term is over.

"If we let everyone switch and make a decision at any point in time, there is no way we are going to be able to provide those services well, so it would have to be on an individual basis but yes, we can make some changes."

And just in case some of the changes made to in-person instruction does not work, Applegate says the district will be ready to adapt.

“Let’s say the Berrien County Health Department says, ’Hey guys, it’s not safe to have students in school anymore, we need to close this down.’ Everybody is ready. Parents are ready, teachers are ready, we’re ready to go because of some of that other work we have done,” Applegate says.

Applegate adds that if there is a resurgence of COVID-19 that requires schools to pause in-person instruction, the district is prepared for a temporary shift to district-wide remote learning.

