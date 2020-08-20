Advertisement

Michigan residents can request absentee ballots

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WNDU) -

Today marks 75 days to the Nov. 3 election, which mean voters in Michigan can now request an absentee ballot.

You can go to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office website to request your absentee ballot or reach out to your local clerk.

The actual ballots won’t start going out until the end of September, but once you get yours and vote, you can return it through the mail, drop it off at your clerk’s office or use the drop box in your area.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 19* more coronavirus deaths, 419 new cases

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Michigan health officials reported 19* more coronavirus deaths and 419 new cases on Thursday.

Indiana

Warsaw Community Schools sees positive coronavirus case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
One student at Warsaw Community High School/Warsaw Area Career Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Indiana

Indiana reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, 955 new cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.6%.

Indiana

Notre Dame reports 75 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been a total of 304 confirmed cases from 1,780 tests since August 3.

Latest News

News

Travel reminders as school year kicks off

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
While many districts are starting off the semester with eLearning, it's important to be cautious on the road.

Michigan

Whitmer: $600M Flint water deal a step toward making amends

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Flesher and David Eggert
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state of Michigan and Flint residents harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends.

News

Typical August weather conditions as we finish out the workweek

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Pleasant, warm, dry.

Breaking News

Man taken to hospital after overnight shooting

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A man was taken to a hospital after an overnight shooting.

News

South Bend homeless now put in motels, thanks to anonymous donor

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
South Bend homeless now put in motels, thanks to anonymous donor

News

Impact of Notre Dame COVID-19 cases on essential workers, adjacent campuses

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Maria Catanzarite
The University of Notre Dame announced 75 new cases on Wednesday.