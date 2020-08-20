Michigan residents can request absentee ballots

Mich. (WNDU) -

Today marks 75 days to the Nov. 3 election, which mean voters in Michigan can now request an absentee ballot.

You can go to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office website to request your absentee ballot or reach out to your local clerk.

The actual ballots won’t start going out until the end of September, but once you get yours and vote, you can return it through the mail, drop it off at your clerk’s office or use the drop box in your area.

