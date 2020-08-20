Michigan reports 19* more coronavirus deaths, 419 new cases

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 19* more coronavirus deaths and 419 new cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today includes 11 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

There have been at least 6,349 deaths and 94,278 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 616 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 1 more coronavirus death, 465 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 18* more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases were reported. (Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 14 additional deaths identified by this methodology.)

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.