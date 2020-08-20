Advertisement

Michigan reports 19* more coronavirus deaths, 419 new cases

Michigan health officials reported 19 more coronavirus deaths and 419 new cases on Wednesday. (Michigan.gov)
Michigan health officials reported 19 more coronavirus deaths and 419 new cases on Wednesday. (Michigan.gov)(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 19* more coronavirus deaths and 419 new cases on Thursday.

*The deaths announced today includes 11 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.

There have been at least 6,349 deaths and 94,278 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Wednesday: 9 more coronavirus deaths and 616 new cases reported.

Tuesday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 7 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Monday: 1 more coronavirus death, 465 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 18* more coronavirus deaths, 565 new cases were reported. (Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified. These matched deaths are then included with mortality information posted to the Michigan Coronavirus website. As a result of the most recent assessment, today’s data includes 14 additional deaths identified by this methodology.)

Friday: 11 more coronavirus deaths, 748 new cases were reported.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off workers seeking U.S. unemployment benefits rose to 1.1 million last week after two weeks of declines, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs as the coronavirus bedevils the U.S. economy.

Coronavirus

Some patients experience chronic fatigue after fighting off COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
As doctors and researchers continue to learn more about the long-term effects of COVID-19 on those who’ve recovered, they’re finding that not only can lung issues persist, but so can extreme fatigue.

Coronavirus

Parents, athletes rally for fall sports at schools in Kan.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Parents and students in Kansas want to keep school sports.

Coronavirus

Cuomo dismisses undercount concerns in NY care home deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismissed concerns that his state’s coronavirus death toll in nursing homes could be a significant undercount, saying it makes sense to include only those residents who died on the home’s property.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New guidance: Teachers could stay in classroom if exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New guidance from President Donald Trump’s administration that declares teachers to be “critical infrastructure workers” could give the green light to exempting teachers from quarantine requirements after being exposed to COVID-19 and instead send them back into the classroom.

National Politics

Coronavirus task force report warns of Georgia expanding community spread

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Leaked coronavirus task force report warns Georgia of need to take stronger measures.

National

FDA approves 1st fully transparent surgical mask

Updated: 5 hours ago
The masks are available to buy in medical or non-medical grade models.

National

College Board cancels some SAT tests due to COVID

Updated: 7 hours ago
Nearly half of the SAT exams scheduled for August have been canceled.

Coronavirus

Airbnb bans house parties worldwide, citing virus mandates

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Airbnb is banning house parties worldwide as it tries to clean up its reputation and comply with limits on gatherings during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

UN: Discussions with Russia on COVID-19 vaccine underway

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Last week, Russia became the first country in the world to license a coronavirus vaccine when President Vladimir Putin announced its approval. But the vaccine has not yet passed the advanced trials normally required to prove it works before being licensed, a major breach of scientific protocol.