Indiana reports 11 more coronavirus deaths, 955 new cases

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.6%.
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 11 more coronavirus deaths and 955 new cases on Thursday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.6%. (Wednesday: 7.7%. Tuesday: 7.8%. Monday: 8.1%. Sunday: 8%. Saturday: 7.7%. Friday: 7.6%.)

At least 2,979 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Thursday, and there have been at least 83,277 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Wednesday: 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 28 more coronavirus deaths, 850 new cases were reported.

Monday: 6 more coronavirus deaths, 603 new cases were reported.

Sunday: 3 more coronavirus deaths, 750 new cases were reported.

Saturday: 15 more coronavirus deaths, 1,096 new cases were reported.

Friday: 8 more coronavirus deaths, 1,079 new cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 4,041 (+71) cases and 96 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 5,238 (+29) cases and 93 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 1,042 (+26) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 899 (+9) cases and 12 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 827 (+4) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 575 (+0) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 185 (+1) cases and 7 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 186 (+2) cases and 2 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 90 (+1) cases and 1 (+0) death.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

