House built in 1900s moved on wheels in South Bend

By Maria Catanzarite
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

People lined Napoleon Street on Thursday morning for a rare sighting of a house being moved on wheels.

“Oh, I think this is just plain fun!” remarked Linda Finke, a neighbor.

At 3 mph, Lykowski Construction hauled the house six blocks west, from the 1100 block of Frances Street to 522 Napoleon Street. Irish Realty purchased the home, which was built in the 1900s by a Notre Dame professor who used materials from the university. The most recent owners wanted the home to be saved from demolition.

“I just wanted to give a shout out to the [previous] owners of this home, who lived in this home since the late 1970s. They’re a big part of this story and desire to preserve the home. When they sold the property, that was one of the things they wanted to do was negotiate the preservation of this home and have the ability to move it,” explained Steve Smith, the owner of and managing broker at Irish Realty.

Smith said the process of moving the house has taken almost a year. It required tree studies, tree removal, plus collaborating with utility companies and police – for traffic control. Temple Tree Service had to trim tree canopies during the Thursday move that spanned late morning into the early afternoon.

The lot on Frances Street will be developed into housing while the home moved to 522 Napoleon Street will be renovated and eventually sold.

Last October, Irish Realty purchased and facilitated the move of another historically relevant home to 739 North Frances Street. It was renovated and is returning to the housing market as part of a fundraiser for The Crossing.

