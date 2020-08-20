Advertisement

Five new positive coronavirus cases for Notre Dame Football

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Five Notre Dame football players tested positive for the coronavirus after the latest two rounds of testing, the athletics department announced on Thursday.

Student-athletes were tested twice this week out of an abundance of caution following the school’s decision to do remote learning for two weeks.

Out of 232 tests, five student-athletes tested positive.

Those five are now in isolation.

Six other football players in quarantine through contact tracing.

Since testing began on June 18, Notre Dame has administered 851 COVID-19 tests to members of the football program with only nine positive tests. That is a 98.9% negativity rate.

The team will not practice on Thursday and will be tested again on Friday.

The Irish will return to practice when the medical staff recommends it.

Notre Dame

