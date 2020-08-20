Advertisement

Feds to seek death sentence for Boston bomber

Prosecutor Aloke Chakravarty points to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev during closing arguments in the Boston Marathon Bombings trial in Massachusetts on 4/6/15.
Prosecutor Aloke Chakravarty points to Dzhokhar Tsarnaev during closing arguments in the Boston Marathon Bombings trial in Massachusetts on 4/6/15.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will seek to reinstate the death sentence of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

Barr told The Associated Press on Thursday that the Justice Department will appeal a July court decision that tossed Tsarnaev’s death sentence and ordered a new trial to determine whether he should be executed for the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

A three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit court found that the judge who oversaw the 2015 trial did not adequately question potential jurors about what they had read or heard about the highly publicized case.

