CARES Act funding to potentially help South Bend homeless

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - County leaders met to discuss ways they can work together to help address the homelessness issue in South Bend.

The St. Joseph County Auditor’s Office, the health department, and others want to possibly use a portion of the CARES Act grant to help the homeless.

Right now, many individuals who set up camp at the old BMV are now in motels.

The county would like to help fund motel stays, and eventually work to find low-barrier housing and a long-term solution to fighting homelessness.

“If you’ve got that money and it’s intended to help in this situation, then it’s unconscionable that we don’t step up and try to do something and again, my position is this, that you see what the need is and you figure out a way to make it work. You try to get to yes. You do whatever you can. A lot of people can sit back and say, well, we can’t do this or my hands are tied...nonsense...if there’s a will, there’s a way and we are going to try and find a way in St. Joe County to help these folks,” said St. Joseph County Auditor Mike Hamann.

County leaders will meet again next week to start putting a plan in place.

