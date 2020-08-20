Bote’s 2-run single pushes Cubs to 4-2 win, split with Cards

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 to earn a split of a doubleheader. David Bote hit a tiebreaking two-run single in the seventh and final inning of Wednesday's nightcap, sending the Cubs to their third win in four games. Reliever Jeremy Jeffress earned the win and Craig Kimbrel worked the seventh for his first save of the season. In the opener, Matt Carpenter belted a first-inning grand slam and the Cardinals beat the Cubs 9-3. St. Louis held Chicago to two hits in the seven-inning game even though shaky starter Jack Flaherty recorded only five outs.

