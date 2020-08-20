Blood and platelet donations needed amid pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is in need of blood and platelet donations.

With the change to virtual learning at high schools and colleges, several planned blood drives have been canceled.

The South Bend Medical Foundation is asking potential donors, both current and first-timers, to make an appointment to ensure that a sufficient blood supply will continue to be available for patients in need.

The South Bend Medical Foundation has three donor centers located in South Bend, Mishawaka, and Elkhart. To make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.