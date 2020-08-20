Baugo Community Schools dealing with cyber attack

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -

We're learning that cyber attacks have been directed at the internet service provider for Baugo Community Schools.

The cyber attacks started Monday morning, and yesterday a police report was filed.

Officials say no Baugo Community Schools data has been compromised.

However, the cyber attacks have disrupted virtual learning.

The district says every effort is being made to resolve this matter as quickly as possible.

