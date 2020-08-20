Abreu, Encarnacion homer in 8th, lift ChiSox past Tigers 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) - Jose Abreu hit a tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning, Edwin Encarnacion followed with his second solo shot of the game to lift the Chicago White Sox over the Detroit Tigers 5-3 . It was Chicago’s fourth straight win. Abreu lofted the first pitch he faced from Gregory Soto down the right field line and just over the wall, giving Chicago a 4-3 lead with one out. Encarnacion then sent a drive to left-center for his 37th career multi-homer game, sealing the Tigers’ eighth loss in row. Evan Marshall pitched a perfect eighth for the win. Alex Colome followed with a 1-2-3 ninth for his sixth save.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)