Xavier Lezynski lives lifelong Notre Dame dream

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame football fans are all dreaming that there will be Fighting Irish football in the fall in 2020.

But one Domer has been dreaming about Saturdays in the fall for as long as he can remember.

“It’s just been in my blood pretty much my entire life.”

Xavier Lezynski bleeds blue and gold. That's because the Notre Dame lineage is strong within his family.

His great grandfather played football at Notre Dame for Knute Rockne, and his entire immediate family along with several uncles went to the university. Xavier knew he didn’t want to just be Irish, he wanted to play football at Notre Dame Stadium.

“It was just something I wanted to be a part of,” Lezynski said. “It didn’t seem much better than Notre Dame in creating some sort of dream to get to the highest level.”

As a young kid, Lezynski created a list of goals to accomplish. His dreams were to go to Notre Dame, walk-on to the football team and then graduate from the University. Initially, Lezynski was wait listed but at the last second, after he had already committed to Boston College, he got the call. He was in at Notre Dame.

“It was a ‘Thank God’ kind of moment,” Lezynski said. “I got in and it was great, celebrate that for some time but then its like, ‘You have another goal you want to achieve.‘”

Lezynski then tried out for the football team in the Spring of 2017 and did not make the cut. He tried out again in the spring of 2018 and was told he was on the spring roster but wasn’t a lock to make the team in the fall.

“I got the news,” Lezynski said. “I am not going to let you take me off this team this is my opportunity and I am going to make sure I seize it.”

Lezynski seized it alright. He made the team and his first game as a walk-on was the 2018 Michigan Game in Rock’s House. A year after that, he got into his first game against Bowling Green. After his two snaps, he found his brother Nick, a former walk-on and grad assistant, as he came back to the sidelines.

“That line of coaches just opened up and Nick was right there,” Lezynski said. “He had a big smile on his face and was like, ‘Man, you did it. I am so proud of you. This is what you have been working for your whole life.‘”

Lezynski walked-on, he played and this spring he accomplished his final goal and graduated from Notre Dame.

“Just to think that I was able to accomplish all of those things, it makes me think that whatever goal I set for myself in the future, I can achieve it,” Lezynski said. “I am capable of doing it no matter how lofty it is.”

Now that Lezynski has accomplished his big three goals, he says he needs to think of some new goals to put together. He doesn’t know exactly what he wants to do yet. What he does know is he wants to work in athletics after college.

Right now, Lezynski says he just wants to enjoy his final season on the Notre Dame football team this fall.

