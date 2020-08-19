Wednesday’s Child: Country girl needs adoption

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When you spend time in nature, something happens. You feel relaxed and at peace with your thoughts. 12-year-old Miley looks forward to the day when she can connect with a new family that lives in the country.

“I grew up in the woods out in the country,” said Miley. “So, it’s everything to me.”

The country is where Miley likes to be. It’s where the trees grow tall and the air is clean.

“Trees give off oxygen, so it’s kind of nice,” said Miley. “You can breathe more.”

She likes school, at least when she could be there in-person. She has her favorite subjects.

“Art and music,” said Miley. “Next year I’m going to be in my freshman year of high school. I’m in 8th grade now.”

She wants to keep her grades up to study animal health. What does she want to be when she grows up?

“Probably a vet,” said Miley. “Because I like to help animals and it just kills me to see them be hurt without doing something.”

Miley knows what it’s like to have her feelings hurt as a foster child.

For Miley, the hardest thing about being in foster care is:

“Not having a family,” Miley admitted. She said it’s something she wants more than anything.

“Family is life.”

Miley would love to live on a farm someday and she absolutely loves horses.

Click here for more information about Miley or any of the other children featured in Wednesday’s Child.

