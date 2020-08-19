Warming up as we head into the weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunshine filled the skies over Michiana today. More sunshine and clear skies are on the way. Overnight we will cool off quickly. Temperatures will fall to near 53 degrees after the low of 50 last night. Yet another refreshing night with very low humidity and clear skies. A few degrees warmer on Thursday as our winds shift from out of the North to out of the South. More sunshine and temperatures in the middle 80s.

The end of the work week will feature a few high clouds but lots of sunshine. The pattern may get interrupted as a system approaches from the South creating a few more clouds as we head into the weekend. Most of the precipitation looks to stay to the South on both Saturday and Sunday. The chance of a few isolated showers or thunderstorms will be Sunday night into Monday. Temperatures will gradually warm to near 90 by the weekend and could hang in the middle 80s into next week. The humidity will also be making its return Saturday.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and comfortable. We cool down quickly and you may need a light jacket by early Tuesday morning. Low 53

THURSDAY: Warming up a bit with winds shifting out of the South. Still pleasant and lots of sunshine across Michiana. High of 84.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear skies a theme this week will continue and cool us off into the upper 50s. Low of 57.

FRIDAY: Warming up still with mostly sunny skies. Still feeling pleasant with humidity on the rise into this weekend. High of 87.

Daily Climate Report:

Wednesday’s High: 80

Wednesday’s Low: 50

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.