Advertisement

U.S. lawmakers visit East to West RV to encourage industry growth

Executives from East to West RV signed President Trump's Pledge to America's Workers, committing themselves to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill their workers.
Executives from East to West RV signed President Trump's Pledge to America's Workers, committing themselves to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill their workers.(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -U.S. lawmakers toured the East to West RV manufacturing plant in Elkhart Wednesday morning, including U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski and U.S. Senator Todd Young.

16 News Now tells us why they're pushing for more growth in the RV industry.

RV manufacturers from Indiana account for making 80% of all RV’s sold in the U.S.

Growing demand for outdoor travel could mean big business for the state.

Both Congresswoman Walorski and Senator Young say they're advocating for growth in RV manufacturing.

"I can assure you that every secretary that is appointed right now in Washington sees 'RV' across my forehead when I walk into their office," said Indiana's 2nd District U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski.

"This industry supports 143,000 jobs. It generates almost $16 billion in spending in the state of Indiana alone," said U.S. Senator from Indiana Todd Young.

Executives from East to West RV signed President Trump's Pledge to America's Workers, committing themselves to expand programs that educate, train, and reskill their workers.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt says he has a personal connection to what the RV industry makes possible.

"You really do something that's much more than building a product. You build something that creates memories, creates moments, and creates perspectives that will last with those campers for their entire lives," Bernhardt said.

Even though the RV industry posted its highest number of shipments since Oct. 2018 this June, total shipments from 2019 were far greater through the first half of the year than we're seeing in 2020.

Shipments this year are down more than 18% through June, compared to the first six months of 2019, playing catch-up after shipment numbers went for a freefall in April.

Nearly 450 companies signed on to the Pledge to America’s Workers, promising more than 16 million new education and training opportunities for American students and workers over the next five years.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Wartime strategies being used at home

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Now, techniques used in warzones are being incorporated back here at home, and more lives are being saved.

Coronavirus

Indiana reports 14 more coronavirus deaths, 506 new cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.7%.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 9 more coronavirus deaths, 616 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,349 deaths and 94,278 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Safety

Crime rates down in St. Joseph County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Crime rates are down in South Bend, according to Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski, but he says it’s not a reason to celebrate just yet.

Latest News

News

Cinemark Movies 14 to reopen Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Cinemark Movies 14 is set to reopen in Mishawaka on Friday with a mix of new films and classics.

News

Information sought about plane that flew under Mackinac Bridge

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are seeking information about a plane that flew under the Mackinac Bridge in late June.

News

1 person dead after crash on U.S. 12; victim identified

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A two-vehicle crash shut down traffic on the U.S. 12/M-60 bridge in Niles late Wednesday morning.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame reports 75 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been a total of 222 confirmed cases from 1,287 tests since August 3.

News

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old man

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Ray A. Boggs, a 91-year-old man who was last seen Monday in Whitley County, Indiana.

News

No positive COVID cases at St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center

Updated: 6 hours ago
No positive COVID cases at St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center