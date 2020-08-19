Two LaVille High School football players test positive COVID-19

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has learned two LaVille High School football players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was announced in an email sent out to parents by superintendent Mitch Mawhorter.

The school is asking all of the football players to self quarantine until given more directions by the school nurses and health department.

No word yet on Friday’s game against Bremen but it is looking to be very doubtful the Lancers do play.

