Stop sign stolen in Kosciusko County, police on high alert

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Some people in Kosciusko County are pulling out all the stops to catch some stop sign thieves.

“Someone knows where that flashing stop sign is at,” County Commissioner Bob Conley told 16 News Now. “And my intent and purpose is to get that back.”

The stop sign in question has eight solar powered flashing red lights for increased visibility.

It was one of four signs installed last Thursday afternoon at the intersection of County Farm Road and 300 S.

By Sunday morning the sign was gone.

Only two intersections in all of Kosciusko County have such signs.

“To have someone senselessly jerk it out of the ground for no good reason is shocking and appalling,” said Conley.

“That’s a dangerous intersection. My neighbor lady had been killed at that intersection.”

One resident who lives close enough to know the intersection’s reputation contributed $2,500 out of her own pocket to help cover the cost of the equipment.

“She says that she goes to church just down the road from there. She sees, she walks it and she says that they just keep running that stop sign,” said Sign Technician Mike Cannon. “She felt like safety was more important than the money. I mean it was a great, great thing for her to do. I mean it’s awesome.”

The very thing that makes the sign effective in controlling traffic could also make it hard for the thieves to hide.

“It doesn’t turn off. It flashes 24/7 and until that battery wears down, as long as it’s got solar or sun going to it it’s going to flash continuously,” Conley explained.

While it’s hoped the sign will be recovered officials plan to file an insurance claim to make sure it will be replaced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.