Starbucks adds 2 new kiwi drinks to its menu

(WNDU) - Starbucks is adding two new tropical green drinks to the menu permanently, after launching the drinks in Canada earlier in the summer.

The kiwi starfruit Starbucks refreshers beverage combines starfruit flavored juice with kiwi. It’s a 16-ounce drink. The star drink is the same beverage with coconut milk.

