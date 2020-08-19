Silver Alert issued for 91-year-old man last seen Monday

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Ray A. Boggs, a 91-year-old man who was last seen Monday in Whitley County, Indiana.

From the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Ray A. Boggs, a 91 year old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 155 pounds, gray hair, with blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a ball cap, glasses, Polo or cut off shirt unknown color, jeans and work boots.

Ray is missing from Churubusco, Indiana which is 136 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 am. Ray is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ray A. Boggs, contact the Whitley County Sheriff’s department at (260) 244-6410 or 911.

