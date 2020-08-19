Picture perfect weather for the end of this week

TODAY:

A crisp, cool start! Wake up temperatures in the low 50s with clear skies and calm winds. Afternoon highs reach the low 80s, creating a much more summer-like pattern. Moderate swim risk at Lake Michigan. Sunny and dry.

TONIGHT:

Another cool night. Lows drop into the middle 50s under clear skies.

TOMORROW:

More of the same... Dry and pleasant! A cool start with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Low levels of humidity.

