Picture perfect weather for the end of this week
Low levels of humidity; Lower waves at Lake Michigan
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:
A crisp, cool start! Wake up temperatures in the low 50s with clear skies and calm winds. Afternoon highs reach the low 80s, creating a much more summer-like pattern. Moderate swim risk at Lake Michigan. Sunny and dry.
TONIGHT:
Another cool night. Lows drop into the middle 50s under clear skies.
TOMORROW:
More of the same... Dry and pleasant! A cool start with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Low levels of humidity.
