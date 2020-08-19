Penn football team cancels practices on Wednesday and Thursday after positive COVID-19 test

PENN TOWNSHIP, Ind. (WNDU) - Penn High School has a positive COVID-19 test in the football program, and the team will now pause for 48 hours to allow for proper and thorough contact tracing.

The Kingsmen will not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the team is still set to play Game 1 of the season against Valparaiso on Friday.

In an email to parents of football players, Penn head coach Cory Yeoman said the coaching staff is making the health and safety of the student athletes their top priority. Yeoman says the team has worked hard to have a season, and he wants them to have a season.

Yeoman is making hand sanitizer available at all practices. Students must also wear masks to and from the facility at all times and to practice social distancing whenever possible. Yeoman notes the procedures are in place to “mitigate risk, they do not eliminate them.”

