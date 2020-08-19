Advertisement

Notre Dame reports 75 new cases of COVID-19

Notre Dame is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Notre Dame is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.(ND.edu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 222 confirmed cases from 1,287 tests since August 3.

After the university reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, school leaders made the decision to go to remote learning for at least two weeks.

President Father John Jenkins announced the decision to students Tuesday evening.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

It's updated every day at noon. It shows how many members of the campus community have been tested since August 3 and how many of those are positive cases.

On Monday, there had been 58 confirmed cases out of 502 tests.

Before students moved back to campus, more than 11,000 were tested and only 33 came back positive.

You can find Notre Dame’s COVID-19 dashboard online at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Now playing at the mall parking lot: movies, drag shows

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
It's a way to reintroduce people to the mall and eventually get them inside to shop, says retail consultant Kate Newlin. But that's still a hard sell for anxious shoppers, especially with coronavirus cases spiking around the country.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Pope: Rich can’t get priority for vaccine, poor need help

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis is warning against any prospect that rich people would get priority for a coronavirus vaccine.

Coronavirus

Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks after COVID-19 spike; Michigan State tells undergrads to stay home

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Notre Dame cancels classes for two weeks as Michigan State tells undergraduates to stay home during the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Virus outbreaks strike America's schools

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Coronavirus outbreaks hit America's schools as they reopen.

News

Notre Dame goes online, other changes after spike in COVID cases

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jack Springgate and Monica Murphy
Notre Dame is going to remote learning for the next two weeks after 80 new coronavirus cases are reported today.

Coronavirus

Ask Dr. Bob: What’s this new coronavirus saliva test?

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Lauren Moss
This past weekend, the FDA approved a new “saliva test” for coronavirus.

National

S&P 500 closes at a record, erasing last of pandemic losses

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The benchmark index notched a modest 0.2% gain to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world and knocked economies into their worst recessions in decades.

National Politics

DNC night 2: Delegates to cast their votes

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Democrats gather for second night to make the case to elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports 15 more coronavirus deaths, 477 new cases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
There have been at least 6,340 deaths and 93,662 confirmed cases throughout the state.