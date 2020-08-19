Notre Dame reports 75 new cases of COVID-19

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is reporting 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 222 confirmed cases from 1,287 tests since August 3.

After the university reported 89 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, school leaders made the decision to go to remote learning for at least two weeks.

President Father John Jenkins announced the decision to students Tuesday evening.

At the beginning of the school year, Notre Dame launched a COVID-19 dashboard that provides data on coronavirus testing for students.

It's updated every day at noon. It shows how many members of the campus community have been tested since August 3 and how many of those are positive cases.

On Monday, there had been 58 confirmed cases out of 502 tests.

Before students moved back to campus, more than 11,000 were tested and only 33 came back positive.

You can find Notre Dame’s COVID-19 dashboard online at here.nd.edu/our-approach/dashboard/

