No positive COVID cases at St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center

By 16 News Now
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - New information from the St. Joseph County Juvenile Justice Center:

As of today, there are no positive coronavirus cases at the facility.

The executive director there tells us a staff member tested positive on Aug. 5 and was asymptomatic.

That staff member has completed quarantine and is already back to work.

Officials were able to complete contact tracing and decided to test eight staff members and three residents.

The staff members are quarantining as they continue to await their results.

Of the three residents, one was negative, one is still pending, and one was listed as "abnormal," so he or she is getting tested again.

The facility is working with the county health department and has extensive cleaning procedures in place.

